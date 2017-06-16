McDonald’s Hosts Hiring Day At Area Restaurants

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) — Local McDonald’s restaurants plan to fill new crew and restaurant management positions at its Chattanooga-area, Cleveland and North Georgia restaurants on Tuesday, June 20. Hiring managers will be available at each restaurant from 10:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday for on-the-spot hiring.

This one-day event is part of a nationwide initiative for McDonald’s and its franchisees – the target, hire up to 250,000 new employees this summer at restaurants across the country. The restaurants will be accepting applications throughout the day, for both seasonal and full-time and part-time positions.

“Without a doubt, our continued success is due to our employees who provide the quality service our customers have come to expect,” said local McDonald’s Owner Operator Carrie Goodwin. “We hope this Hiring Day will expand our McDonald’s family and encourage people to come see what we’re about. Our management and crew will be available to talk about the many benefits McDonald’s offers including programs that can help pay for school while offering professional training in leadership, customer service and teamwork.”

McDonald’s and its independent franchisees strive to be America’s Best First Job and offer a work environment that sets employees up for success at McDonald’s and beyond… with education programs like Archways to Opportunity®, which gives employees in participating restaurants an opportunity to earn a high school diploma, receive upfront tuition assistance for college courses, access academic advising courses and learn English as a second language.

Job seekers can visit McDonalds.com/careers to learn more and apply.