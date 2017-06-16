Florida man killed teen he solicited online for sex, cops say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — The body of a teen found in a plastic storage container buried in a Florida backyard led to murder charges against a man who police say solicited her online for sex.

The Broward County Sheriff’s Office said Friday 25-year-old Tyquan Pearson was arrested Wednesday in Norfolk, Virginia, and charged with murder in the death of 19-year-old Brittany Taylor.

Surveillance video at a motel near Fort Lauderdale shows Taylor going into a room where Pearson was staying last month. It later shows Pearson wheeling out a blue storage container. Investigators said Pearson’s girlfriend picked him up and drove him to a storage unit. Pearson told her the container had clothes and items he planned to give away.

CBS Miami reports Taylor was murdered on May 25. When detectives interviewed Pearson, he said he had solicited Taylor’s services that afternoon. When his girlfriend called to say she was on her way back to the hotel, he told Taylor to wait until they were gone to let herself out.

Investigators acting on a tip found the container buried in the backyard and discovered the decomposing body.

The motive for the murder remains under investigation.