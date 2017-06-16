Dr. Dre pledges $10 million to Compton High

Dr. Dre performs at the 2016 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival on April 23, 2016 in Indio, California.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

COMPTON, Calif. — Dr. Dre is pledging $10 million toward the construction of a performing arts center at Compton High School.

The Compton Unified School District said Thursday that the rapper-producer will help raise additional funds for the new facility, which is expected to break ground in 2020.

The Compton native said in a statement that his goal is to “provide kids with the kind of tools and learning they deserve.” The performing arts center will feature digital production equipment and a 1,200-seat theater.

Dre is an original member of N.W.A who released his debut solo album, “The Chronic,” in 1992. He’s also the co-founder of Beats Electronics, which Apple acquired in 2014 for more than $3 billion.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

