CPD responds to suspicious Riverbend package

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police responded to a suspicious package at Riverbend Friday evening.

CPD specialists and Chief Fletcher are on scene.

All updates from twitter til further notice.

Photos/Videos from Chris Loope

Share:

Related Videos

3 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
Jury Renders Guilty Verdict in Holly Rutledge Murder Trial
Read More»
6 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Man shot on O’Neal Street in broad daylight identified
Read More»
Kindergarten Application
1 day ago
0 Comments for this article
New Superintendent Selected For Hamilton County Schools
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now