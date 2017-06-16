CPD responds to suspicious Riverbend package

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police responded to a suspicious package at Riverbend Friday evening.

CPD specialists and Chief Fletcher are on scene.

All updates from twitter til further notice.

All clear at #Riverbend2017 – main gate reopening now. pic.twitter.com/Eq28sjhjiG — Chris Loope (@chris_loope) June 17, 2017

.@ChattanoogaPD bomb squad packing up. Appears to be wrapping up. Thanks guys for keeping #Riverbend2017 safe. pic.twitter.com/fLgtrngvPb — Chris Loope (@chris_loope) June 17, 2017

Main gate at #Riverbend2017 still closed. Announcement to clear 500′ from street. pic.twitter.com/JEAi5I7Zkl — Chris Loope (@chris_loope) June 17, 2017

Police clearing main entrance at #Riverbend2017 in Chattanooga – suited up for bomb squad #besafe pic.twitter.com/N8InvkoLO8 — Chris Loope (@chris_loope) June 17, 2017

Photos/Videos from Chris Loope