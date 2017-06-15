Weather Update: Thursday Morning, June 15, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Summer Weather Continues In The Scenic City With A Few More Afternoon Storms.

A dry start, some fog, & quite muggy with lows near 70.

A few more scattered afternoon showers and storms will be moving in from the Northwest on Thursday, with more heat and humidity & highs near 90. Any showers will diminish Thursday night with some late fog and lows 68-70.

Hot again on Friday with partly cloudy skies and only isolated late day storms, Highs once again around 90.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80’s to around 90 for the upcoming weekend and the beginning of next week with morning lows around 70°. Scattered showers and storms will be more likely late Sunday into Monday. A weak front may push through Monday night with some drier weather for Tuesday with highs in the upper 80’s.

If you’re spending any time outdoors, including Riverbend, stay hydrated !

Sunrise & Sunset: 6:26am & 8:56pm.