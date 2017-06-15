Tennessee American lifts water restrictions

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags:

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Tennessee American Water reports that water pressure has been restored

The problem was a broken valve.

“Our immediate goal was to restore water safely and as quickly as possible through these temporary measures,” said Director of Operations Kevin Kruchinski. “We understand the inconvenience customers experience when their water services are disrupted and appreciate the community’s understanding.”

With the help of Eastside Utility and Chattanooga Fire Department they put in a temporary pipe.

On Friday night, they will install a replacement valve, which should only temporarily affect less than 200 customers.

“Our ultimate goal is replace the broken valve to minimize future disruptions,” continued Kruchinski. “This project is a good example of the types of infrastructure needs water providers see every day in maintaining drinking water systems.”

The original break affected customers in two of the water system’s pressure zones east of Missionary Ridge, including East Brainerd, East Ridge, Lakeview, GA and Highway 58 and particularly higher elevations.

Share:

Related Videos

21 hours ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Tennessee American Water implements measures to restore water
Read More»
4 months ago
0 Comments for this article
Utility Companies Warn Customers of a New Twist In An Old Scam
Read More»
5 months ago
0 Comments for this article
UPDATE: Signal Mountain Road water main repaired
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now