Tennessee American lifts water restrictions

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Tennessee American Water reports that water pressure has been restored

The problem was a broken valve.

“Our immediate goal was to restore water safely and as quickly as possible through these temporary measures,” said Director of Operations Kevin Kruchinski. “We understand the inconvenience customers experience when their water services are disrupted and appreciate the community’s understanding.”

With the help of Eastside Utility and Chattanooga Fire Department they put in a temporary pipe.

On Friday night, they will install a replacement valve, which should only temporarily affect less than 200 customers.

“Our ultimate goal is replace the broken valve to minimize future disruptions,” continued Kruchinski. “This project is a good example of the types of infrastructure needs water providers see every day in maintaining drinking water systems.”

The original break affected customers in two of the water system’s pressure zones east of Missionary Ridge, including East Brainerd, East Ridge, Lakeview, GA and Highway 58 and particularly higher elevations.