CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police are investigating a reported shooting Wednesday night in the Orchard Knob area.

A 16 year old told them he was walking in the 600 block of North Orchard Knob when he heard a gunshot and realized he was hit.

He was treated for a non-life threatening gunshot wound at the hospital.

Police searched the area and could not find a crime scene.

The shooting happened after 9 PM.

If you have any information, please call 423-698-2525.