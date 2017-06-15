Peerless Woolen Mills gets new owner

Rossville, Ga. (WDEF) – The one-hundred and twelve-year old Peerless Woolen Mills in Rossville has a new owner.

Steven Henry of Catoosa County, won out over some two dozen bidders.

That bidding started at 10-thousand dollars and it finally sold for 125-thousand dollars.

The 27-acre, one-million square foot building needs a lot of attention.

Steven Henry, the New Peerless Mill Owner says, “I’m sure the community is ready to face lift to get something a little nicer and hopefully we can maintain the history here as well.”

Sewage lines, building and fire codes all violate current city ordinances, and will have to be addressed.

“We’ve encountered states of repair are…question whether or not demolition or repair is the right thing to do,” says Furrow Auctions Owner Sam Furrow.

In its early days, the Peerless plant was the largest woolen mill in the country, employing over 3,000 people.

New owner Steven Henry says he actually worked in maintenance at the mill years ago.

“The old way is so tough and durable; the old boards in there…had to change some things out,” stated New Peerless Mill Owner Steven Henry.

There are currently Ten tenants in the building on a month-to-month lease.

Steven Henry says he’s still not sure of what to do with the building, but he says he may turn it into a retirement center.