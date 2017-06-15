New Superintendent Selected For Hamilton County Schools

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Hamilton County School Board has chosen Dr. Bryan Johnson as the system’s new Superintendent of Schools.



A vote was held at the board’s quarterly session Thursday night.

Dr. Johnson is currently the Chief Academic Officer for Clarksville-Montgomery County School System in Tennessee.

Before the vote was held, board members reflected on the long process and which candidate they believed would be best suited for the job.

“The board will continue to work hard regardless of tonight’s vote,” school board member Joe Wingate assured the those at the meeting.

“I think that all the citizens of this county are really proud of the due diligence that you’ve shown. It’s a hard choice, I do agree,” Hamilton County Mayor Jim Coppinger said as he addressed the board before Thursday night’s vote.

Earlier this month Dr. Johnson was interviewed by the school board. He was asked what it means to be a superintendent. Dr. Johnson says a superintendent’s job is to be all things to everyone as much as they possibly can.

“I feel like their is an obligation for me to do that. That is what I have tried to do in my career and frankly that is what has allowed me to be successful,” Dr. Johnson said.

Dr. Kirk Kelly has been interim superintendent of Hamilton County Schools for nearly a year. Former Superintendent Rick Smith retired from the post in July of 2016 when his contract with the schools expired. That decision followed months of public criticism for the way school administrators handled an incident involving members of Ooltewah High School’s basketball team in December of 2015.

Last year local nonprofit UnifiEd held ten meetings to find out what people want to see in the next superintendent.

“What we did hear is that they want a former educator. Actually I believe 100 percent of our meetings concluded that they would like an educator or a former teacher to be the next superintendent,” said Jonas Barriere, executive director of UnifiEd.

You can view Dr. Johnson’s resume submitted for the position below.