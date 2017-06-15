Georgia man convicted of rape of girlfriend’s daughter

AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) – A Georgia man has been convicted of the rape of his girlfriend’s daughter and sentenced to life in prison.

Media reports 38-year-old Bobby Birks was convicted Wednesday afternoon. Birks swore to the jury that he was wrong to sleep with the 16-year-old, but that no force was used. Assistant District Attorney Audrey Lewis said that the law doesn’t require physical force and that fear and intimidation do not equal consent.

The victim, now 19, testified that Birks raped her nearly every day after she turned 16 until Dec. 13, when her mother found out and called 911. Defense attorney Hugh Hadden argued that the mother made up the charge out of jealousy.

Birks’ sentence will begin after he completes a 20-year prison sentence imposed last week for burglary.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)