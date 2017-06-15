Funeral procession route in Bradley County for police dog

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) Bradley County will hold a funeral procession Friday for a fallen officer.
But the officer they will be honoring was not human.
Lucy was the K-9 who was hit by a train after escaping from her pen over the weekend.
The Sheriff’s Department is holding a full, public funeral service at 1 PM at Michigan Avenue Elementary School.
The proceedings will begin with the funeral procession at 10:30 AM.
The processional route is listed below:
• LEAVE FAITHFUL FRIEND PET & CREMATORY FUNERAL HOME
• Right on N. Ocoee St.
• Left on Inman St.
• Proceed onto 64 Hwy where a giant American flag will be draped
• Left on Durkee Rd.
• Right onto Benton Pike
• Left onto Michigan Avenue School Rd.
• ARRIVE AT MICHIGAN AVENUE ELEMENTARY SCHOOL
There will be a visitation from 11:00- 1:00, followed by the ceremony.
And then a return procession will follow the service.
Lucy’s cremated remains will be returned on Saturday to her K-9 handler, Patrol Deputy Chris Shope.
The Sheriff’s Department hopes the public will line the processional route to pay tribute to Lucy.