Escaped inmates captured in Rutherford County, TN

Forsyth, GA (WDEF) – GDC Commissioner Greg Dozier has confirmed the capture of escaped inmates Ricky Dubose and Donnie Rowe. The two were captured in Tennessee following a high-speed vehicle chase and subsequent foot chase early this evening.

“We are relieved to know that these two dangerous individuals have been taken off the streets, and the public is out of harm’s way,” said Commissioner Dozier.

“They will be brought to justice swiftly for their heinous crime against our Officers,” continued Dozier.

The entire GDC family is infinitely grateful for all the support and assistance by law enforcement agencies from across the country. They, too, put their own lives in danger to help protect our citizens.

Additional details of the capture will be forthcoming.

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Two escaped inmates captured in Tennessee after manhunt in slayings of two Georgia prison guards.

Donnie Rowe and Ricky Dubose escaped on Tuesday in Georgia after they overpowered and killed the Prison Guards.

