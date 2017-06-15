Endangered Child Alert for upper East Tennessee

OAKDALE, Tenn. (WDEF) The TBI has issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing three year old boy.

Erik Monty was last seen around 11PM Thursday night at home.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Department believe he was taken by his mother’s most recent boyfriend.

Family members say he was involved in a domestic violence incident at the home and took the boy and his mother.

The mother is believed to be suffering a serious medical emergency and needs medicine.

Investigators believe the boyfriend was drunk and possibly injured.

They thought he was taking them to the hospital, but never arrived.

Investigators believe they may be in the Morgan, Roane, Anderson, or Knox County area.

Erik’s description is:

Age: 3

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3’00”

Weight: 36 LBS