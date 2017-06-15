Chattanooga History collection finds a new home

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A collection of historical documents, photos and objects is heading for the UTC Library.

The collection was intended for the Chattanooga History Center, which never completed their physical home.

It includes more than 7,600 objects, almost 14,000 photos and a huge number of text- and paper items.

The documents cover more than 100 years of personal and family papers, business records, films and still, textiles, books and newspapers.

“This collection represents our city’s history and heritage,” says Theresa Liedtka, dean of UTC Library Administrative Services. “The collection has tremendous scholarly and local history value.

“It is the desire of both the UTC Library and the Chattanooga Public Library to work together to curate these important elements of Chattanooga’s history and culture and to make them available to citizens of Chattanooga and the world.”

The collection covers the Cherokee Nation, the Civil War and Reconstruction, local sit-ins and demonstrations during the Civil Rights Era and the renewal of Chattanooga from pollution-ridden to tourist destination.

The material came from local families like the Brocks, Luptons and Crutchfields plus institutions like Wheland Foundry, Coca-Cola, Fairyland and Engel Stadium.

Library director Corinne Hill says “We are looking forward to collaborating on ways to safeguard and celebrate these historic archives so they can be enjoyed for generations.”

The Library plans to keep it all together, but won’t be able to display much of it.

They hope to eventually be able to offer the material on loan and allow access to researchers.