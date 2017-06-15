Chambliss Center for Children to open new thrift store

Chattanooga, TN – Chambliss Center for Children is pleased to announce the grand opening of its new Thrift Store in Red Bank on Saturday, July 1st, beginning at 10:00 am.

“We are very excited to complete this project, which was one of the initiatives in our recent Capital Campaign,” said Gloria Miller, Vice President of Special Projects for Chambliss Center for Children. “We’re providing a convenient location to shop and donate, and as a result, expanding our agency’s sustainability.”

The Thrift Store in Red Bank is Chambliss Center for Children’s second store location. The first store opened 11 years ago in Brainerd and has contributed significantly to the programs of the agency throughout the years. Both stores stock a wide variety of merchandise, including furniture, appliances, home décor, clothing, accessories and more.

In addition to finding great deals, shoppers get the added benefit of knowing the net proceeds from their purchases help Chambliss Center for Children further their mission of preserving family unity and helping prevent the dependency, neglect, abuse and delinquency of children by responding to the community’s childcare needs.

The 9,000-square-foot store is located at 1936 Dayton Boulevard in the building formerly occupied by the Girl Scouts of the Southern Appalachians.

Store hours will be 10:00 am to 6:00 pm, Monday through Saturday, and 1:00 pm to 6:00 pm on Sundays.

The remaining 5,000+ square feet of the building will house an early learning center, set to open in August.

The agency is currently accepting donations for the new Red Bank location. Items may be dropped off in the parking lot of Pruett’s Market on Signal Mountain on Saturday, June 17th, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm; the parking lot of Il Primo in Riverview on Saturday, June 24th, from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm, or at The Thrift Store, located at 1936 Dayton Boulevard, beginning Monday, June 19th.