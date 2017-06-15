600 pounds of meth-laced lollipops seized by police

Sheriff’s deputies were responding to what they believed to be a routine burglary call at a home in Spring, Texas, Monday morning when they discovered an estimated 600 pounds of methamphetamine disguised as candy in the back seat of a car.

Deputies arrested two suspects, David Salinas, 26, and Evonne Mick, 38, as the pair tried to flee with the “meth-pops,” which had an approximate street value of close to $1 million, a Harris County Sheriff’s Office spokesman told CBS News. The drug-laced lollipops could sell for about $20 to $40 each.

HARRIS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

“They put so many narcotics inside the the vehicle they were trying to flee and they couldn’t even close the back hatch to their vehicle,” Lt. Ruben Diaz of the Harris County Sheriff’s Office said during a Tuesday news conference.

Police were able to catch the suspects after concerned neighbors called 911 to report what they believed to be a burglary taking place at the home, where investigators believe the candy was being manufactured. Diaz said investigators believe Mick was living at the house at the time.

“It’s a very dangerous and toxic narcotic,” Diaz warned, adding officials wouldn’t enter the home unless they were wearing protective suits and respirators.

Harris County police are now warning parents in the area to be on the lookout for suspicious lollipops in the shape of flowers, butterflies, Batman, Star Wars characters and others.

“They obviously were — what appeared to us — designed to target children,” Diaz said. “They were made in lollipop form. They had different characters like a Batman design, Star Wars design, things that you would actually think would entice a child.”

Both Salinas and Mick face a charge of possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance. Deputies are searching for more suspects in the case and say the investigation is ongoing.

“It hits home. It affects the entire community when someone’s targeting children like this,” Diaz said. “It concerns us all,”