1 confirmed fatality in Chattanooga fire

Chattanooga, Tenn. — Fire investigators are trying to determine what started a fire that claimed the life of an elderly woman tonight.

The fire was spotted at 6:27 p.m. by neighbors across the street.

While his wife called 911, Joe Birchfield ran to the house to alert the elderly couple who lived there. He said the front of the house was engulfed in flames, so he ran around to the back, where he saw the elderly man who lived there using a garden hose in a futile attempt to put the fire out.

Two Chattanooga police officers also arrived on the scene and they were informed that the woman who lived there might still be inside. The officers tried to get in the house, but the flames were too intense.

Chattanooga firefighters arrived moments later and they too tried to enter the house. Captain Skyler Phillips with Quint 21 said the heat and flames were just too intense for the firefighters to get to the woman. One firefighter, dressed in full protective gear, received burns to one of his ears while attempting to get inside.

The firefighters eventually got the blaze under control, but the damage was extensive.

Battalion Chief Rick Boatwright said the firefighters found the victim inside the house. She was pronounced dead on the scene.

The man who is believed to be her husband was transported to a local hospital by Hamilton County EMS. Information on his condition was not available.

The names of the victims are being withheld until all next-of-kin have been notified.

The Major Crimes Division with the Chattanooga Police Department is assisting with the investigation, which is standard protocol when fatalities are involved. Hamilton County’s Marine Rehab also provided assistance on the scene.

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Chattanooga Fire Department responded to a fatal fire on Durham Drive late Thursday night.

A fire was reported around 6:30 pm involving two victims. One of the victims was transported to the hospital and one firefighter is being treated for burns to the ear.

Later, Chattanooga Fire Department confirmed one fatality from the fire.

CPD Major Crimes was called to the scene as well.

More information will be provided when it becomes available.

(Picture Courtesy: Bruce Garner, Chattanooga Fire Department)

We have 1 confirmed fatality at this fire on Durham Dr. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/1rWJQ6HZ4r — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) June 16, 2017

CPD Major Crimes on scene. More updates will be provided when new info becomes available. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/OYBnaZIhuY — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) June 15, 2017

The fire was reported around 6:30 pm. 1 firefighter is being treated for burns to 1 ear. #ChattFire pic.twitter.com/2z5bR8k681 — Chattanooga FireDept (@ChattFireDept) June 15, 2017