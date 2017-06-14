Weather Update: Wednesday Morning, June 14, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Summer Weather Continues In The Scenic City!

Partly cloudy and muggy weather for the morning, with lows near 70.

Wednesday afternoon: More of the same expected  for Wednesday, with a few isolated afternoon showers and storms popping back up. Highs again returning to around 90.

A few more scattered afternoon showers and  storms will be passing through again on Thursday, with more heat and humidity & highs near 90. More typical summer weather expected for Friday.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80’s to around 90 for the upcoming weekend and the beginning of next week with morning lows around 70°.  Scattered showers and storms will be more likely late Sunday into Monday.  A weak front may push through Monday night with some drier weather for Tuesday with highs in the upper 80’s.

If you’re spending any time outdoors, including Riverbend, stay hydrated !

Sunrise & Sunset: 6:26am & 8:56pm.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

