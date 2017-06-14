Tennessee party chairs issue rare joint statement on DC shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WDEF) The Democratic and Republican party chairs in Tennessee often release statements attacking each other’s positions and personalities.

But this afternoon, they issued this extremely rare joint statement.

Nashville, Tenn. – June 14, 2017 – Mary Mancini, Chair of the Tennessee Democratic Party, and Scott Golden, Chair of the Tennessee Republican Party, released the following joint statement on the shooting in Alexandria, VA:

“Today’s attack on United States members of congress, their staff and all in attendance was horrific. Violence can never be tolerated in a civil society. The Tennessee Democratic Party and the Tennessee Republican Party condemn this and any act of violence for any motivation. We are thankful for the courage of the Capitol Police, whose presence and quick actions saved countless lives. Our thoughts and prayers are with Congressman Scalise, the other victims and their families.”