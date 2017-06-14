Sunday school teacher faces child porn, enticement charges

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – A Tennessee church deacon and Sunday school teacher who allegedly used a smartphone app to entice a child into sex has been indicted.

The Kingsport Times-News reports 55-year-old Mark Curtis Adams was indicted Tuesday on two counts of production of child pornography and enticing a minor to engage in sexual activity.

Adams allegedly used the app Kik in Feb. and March to entice a child into sex and acquire explicit photos of the juvenile.

Adams served as a deacon and youth Sunday school teacher at Mount Carmel’s Oak Grove Baptist Church. The church said in a statement Tuesday that there is no indication that the alleged victims were church members.

It’s unclear if Adams has a lawyer.

