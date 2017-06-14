Stolen flatbed, slow chase: Driver couldn’t shift gears

0 Comments for this article
By:
Submitted:

Tags: , ,

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) – Alabama authorities say a thief who couldn’t figure out how to shift out of first gear led a slow-speed chase in a flatbed truck.

Jefferson County Chief Deputy Randy Christian tells media the 16-mile (26 kilometer) chase never topped 30 mph (48 kph). It ended when the transmission seized, stopping the truck.

Authorities say 29-year-old Randy Dewayne Vert of Pinson faces multiple charges, including attempting to elude and resisting arrest. His bail is set at $5,900.

Deputies say the chase began early Wednesday when deputies checked on a car abandoned in Birmingham and were told a man had just stolen a nearby Kenworth T-300 flatbed delivery truck.

Christian jokes, “Thank God he couldn’t find second gear – the pursuit could have gotten all the way up to 35 mph.”

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Share:

Related Videos

2 months ago
0 Comments for this article
The Latest: Tennessee Teacher to return to Tennessee to face charges
Read More»

Comment on this Story

More News»
News 12 Now