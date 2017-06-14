Local man sentenced over threats to Muslim community

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) A Signal Mountain man convicted of planning an attack against a Muslim community in New York is heading to prison.

Robert Doggart got sentenced in Federal Court in Chattanooga to 19 years and 7 months behind bars.

About two years ago, officials say Doggart compiled weapons and said that he was preparing to use them to terrorize Islamberg.

That’s a community of schools, mosques, and homes for American Muslims.

Muslim leaders who followed the case say justice has been served.

Tahirah Amatul-Wadud is an attorney for the group, Muslims of America.

“From a personal perspective, I’m a little surprised at how emotional it felt when I heard the Judge read off the rationale for why he was giving such a strict sentence. And it really put into perspective the validation for the community of Islamberg.”

Doggart was charged with solicitation to commit arson to a building, and solicitation to commit a civil rights violation.