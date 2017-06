The Latest: Sheriff: Escaped inmates stole another vehicle

By The Associated Press

The Latest on the manhunt of Georgia inmates accused in the slaying of prison guards. (all times local):

1:55 p.m.

A Georgia corrections official said two escaped inmates accused of killing two prison guards have known each other for “quite a while” and it’s possible they planned the escape together.

Department of Corrections Assistant Commissioner Ricky Myrick said 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose have been cellmates more than once, but he wasn’t sure whether they were cellmates at Baldwin State Prison just prior to their escape.

Authorities say the two men overpowered and killed 42-year-old Sgt. Christopher Monica and 58-year-old Sgt. Curtis Billue on a prison transport bus before fleeing in a stolen car.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said the pair ransacked a house in Madison, about 25 miles north of where the killings happened, and then stole a white pickup truck from a nearby business.

Sills said both men were violent repeat offenders and are considered armed and dangerous.

___

1:35 p.m.

A Georgia sheriff says two escaped inmates accused of killing two prison guards are believed to have stolen a white pickup truck.

Authorities have said 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose overpowered and killed 42-year-old Sgt. Christopher Monica and 58-year-old Sgt. Curtis Billue and escaped from a prison transfer bus around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Immediately after the escape, authorities said, the two carjacked a driver and fled in his green Honda Civic and went to Madison, about 25 miles to the north, where they burglarized a house.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said Wednesday that the two are believed to have stolen a 2008 white Ford F250 pickup truck with the Georgia tag BCX5372 from a business about 9 miles from the burglarized house in Madison. The truck was stolen between 6 p.m. Tuesday and 6 a.m. Wednesday.

Sills says the green Honda still hasn’t been recovered and it’s unknown whether the two men are still traveling together.

___

11:15 a.m.

A Georgia sheriff says authorities still don’t know the whereabouts of two escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing two prison guards.

Authorities have said 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose overpowered and killed 42-year-old Sgt. Christopher Monica and 58-year-old Sgt. Curtis Billue and escaped from a prison transfer bus around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said Wednesday that the two inmates “thoroughly ransacked” a house in Madison, about 25 miles north of where the escape happened, several hours after the guards were killed. Sills says they took some food and likely some clothes and left their prison uniforms behind.

Sills says authorities aren’t sure where they went after that, but he suspects they’re no longer in the Madison area.

___

7:45 a.m.

The reward has increased for information leading to the arrests of two escaped Georgia inmates accused of killing two prison guards.

Georgia Bureau of Investigation spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in an email Wednesday that multiple agencies have contributed $70,000 to the arrest of 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.

Authorities say Rowe and Dubose killed Baldwin State Prison transfer sergeants 42-year-old Christopher Monica and 58-year-old Curtis Billue after overpowering and disarming them on a transport bus Tuesday morning.

___

3:29 a.m.

Authorities say two Georgia inmates serving long prison sentences and “dangerous beyond description” overpowered and killed two guards on a prison bus before fleeing in a stolen car.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says the deadly escape happened about 6:45 a.m. Tuesday as the guards drove 33 inmates between prisons, and it set off a massive manhunt involving local, state and federal officers.

Sills was emotional as he described the scene.

Stills says Donnie Russell Rowe, serving life without parole, and Ricky Dubose, who has prominent tattoos on his face and neck, overpowered, disarmed and killed Sgt. Christopher Monica and Sgt. Curtis Billue and then carjacked a driver who happened to pull up behind the bus on a rural highway.

They got into the “grass green,” four-door 2004 Honda Civic with the Georgia license plate number RBJ-6601 and drove west on state Highway 16 toward Eatonton, southeast of Atlanta.

