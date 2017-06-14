Fleischmann close friends respond to VA shooting

News 12 caught up with a couple of local community leaders on their take of the incident.

Hamilton County Republican Committee Chairman Joe Degaetano tells us he heard of the news early this morning.

He says Fleischmann is an avid baseball fan and a great player himself.

Degartano sends his thoughts and prayers to Fleischmann’s wife and two daughters, and to those injured.

Tennessee Republican Chuck Fleischmann long time friend Tom Decosimo says Fleischmann called him last night.

They spoke about the big baseball game on Thursday and that practice was set for 5 A-M.

“I was very, very concerned and relieved to know that no one’s killed, other than the shooter.”

Degaetano tells us, “I think it’s fortunate that capital police were there, I believe to protect Congressman Scalise. Typically, all Congress people – all members of Congress don’t travel with security detail.”

The Congressional baseball game will continue Thursday.

The 100-year-old tradition brings a half-million dollars to D.C.’s local charities.