Expired license plate leads to an indoor marijuana grow operation

DALTON, Georgia (WDEF) – A suspicious officer on the interstate lead Whitfield County investigators to an alleged indoor marijuana operation.

Deputy Kenneth Henderson was checking cars on I 75 with his license plate reader and says it detected an expired tag.

He pulled over Bree Faith and said she seemed overly nervous.

The deputy says she admitted to having some marijuana in the car.

A search of the car turned up the marijuana and $10,000 in cash.

Deputies then went to her home on Little John Lane.

That’s where they say they found the indoor grow operation.

Officers seized 131 plants, marijuana cigarettes and other drug-related items.

Bree Faith now faces a variety of drug trafficking charges.