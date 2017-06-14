Desjarlais staffer talks about Congressional security

WAHSINGTON D.C. (WDEF) We talked to the Chief of Staff for Congressman Scott DesJarlais from South Pittsburg.

The congressman was not part of the team where the shooting took place, he plays on the football team instead.

Richard Vaughn says all elected officials were bussed back to the capital.

Vaughn has served as a referee at Congressional athletic events, himself.

He says five years ago, there would have been much more security at a practice like this.

But that security has been scaled back.

Vaughn says the only security were the two body guards there with Majority Whip Rep. Steve Scalise, who was shot.

He believes if they had not been there, many more of our elected officials could have been shot.

Officials say the two security members immediately engaged the shooter.

And both were injured.