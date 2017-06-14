What is the Congressional Baseball Game?

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) The shooting this morning at a northern Virginia baseball field happened at a team practice among Congressional members.

The Republican team came under attack during an early morning practice.

The Democrats were practicing at another field not far away, but were unaffected.

Our Congressman, Rep. Chuck Fleischmann was in the batting cage when the shooting took place.

He saw it all, but was not hit by gunfire.

The teams were preparing for an annual game scheduled for tomorrow at Nationals Park.

Here is a report from Roll Call on the game.

Here is history of the game from the Congressional Baseball Game website.

“Since 1909 the Congressional Baseball Game has been the only annual partisan showdown beloved by all and enjoyed by thousands. Every year, with a few interruptions, Senate and House members of each party team up to settle scores and solidify friendships off the floor and on the field. Members usually sport the uniform of their home states and districts, and although proportional representation is not required, elected officials of many states play to win every year. Over the last century the Congressional Baseball Game’s popularity has contributed to its evolution into a fundraiser for worthy and effective DC area charities including The Washington Literacy Center, The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Washington, and the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation.

It’s often much tougher and more expensive to see representatives play hardball up close in Washington, so at under $20 a ticket the game is a fiscally responsible way to have a whole lot of fun!

Here is an explanation of the game in 3 minutes.