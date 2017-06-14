Chattanooga Police reflect on baseball shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Assistant Police Chief David Roddy and the Chattanooga Police Department have had their share of active-shooter alerts.

The city is still getting over the terrorist attack in July 2015 that took the lives of 5 service members.

The chief says there are lessons to be learned from this morning’s shooting.

Roddy says there’s a difference between indoor and outdoor “active-shooter” cases.

“We have some training…we have some training protocols in what it looks liker in open-air response. Our officers have actually been doing them this year. But now we need to start to learn what tragedy, what actions that the Virginia ..what the capital police had to respond to and how we work to making that mix over too what they need to be prepared for in Chattanooga,” stated David Roddy.