CARTA offers free bus rides for National Dump the Pump Day

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – The Chattanooga Area Regional Transportation Authority (CARTA) is offering FREE bus rides on Thursday, June 15th.

CARTA is one of more than 130 public transit systems and agencies in the U.S. participating in the 12th National Dump the Pump Day tomorrow.

Sponsored by the American Public Transportation Association (APTA), National Dump the Pump Day is a day that encourages people to ride public transportation to take them where they need to go instead of driving a car. This national day emphasizes that public transportation is a convenient travel option that also helps people save money.

This offer is valid for all CARTA bus routes.