Brett Young plays a Riverbend Preview show this afternoon

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Rising country star Brett Young performed a short preview show at Pucket’s this afternoon.

Young previewed songs from his self-titled album that was released back in February.

He’s in town for his performance at Chattanooga’s Riverbend Festival tonight, June 14. Young is schedule to hit the Bud Light Stage at 8PM.

The new singer has hit the county music spotlight since he began focusing on songwriting after an injury halted his college baseball career. His most noticeable hits include “In Case You Didn’t Know” and “Sleep Without You”. Both songs are played on many local country music radio stations.