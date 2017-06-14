Breaking: Multiple victims shot in Northern Virginia at Congressional baseball practice

Watch live coverage here.

Fleischmann spokesman Conner Ingram from the Washington office called the Representative’s Chattanooga office to relay a message.

The Congressman wants them to tell people he is okay and that right now his prayers are with those who were hurt.

Congressman Chuck Fleischmann is a member of the team practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game for charity.

We understand from aides that he was in the batting cage when the shooting happened.

He was not harmed, but he witnessed it.

JUST IN: Rep. Scalise's office says he's in stable condition & currently undergoing surgery after being shot in hip https://t.co/aiB3QYHeE8 pic.twitter.com/Prp5VqrFib — CBS News (@CBSNews) June 14, 2017

9:41 a.m.

US Capitol Police say they have ‘robust police presence’ around the Capitol, but the building is still open after the shooting in Virginia.

Rep. Steve Scalise, a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot during a congressional baseball practice.

In a statement, the Capitol Police say, “Out of an abundance of caution, the USCP has deployed a robust police presence throughout the Capitol Complex.”

The statement does not mention any of the victims by name. The statement says, “The incident involved a member of Congress and USCP personnel.”

The Capitol Police say they are “investigating a shooting that occurred off Capitol Grounds.”

9:30 a.m.

Texas Rep. Roger Williams says a member of his staff was shot at the baseball practice in Virginia where Rep. Steve Scalise was wounded.

In a statement Wednesday, Williams said that at about 7 a.m. this morning, a gunman arrived at the practice and opened fire. Williams said he was not shot but that a member of his staff was and is receiving medical attention.

Williams said the gunman has been detained.

Williams, who is one of the coaches, said the Republican baseball team holds its practice every morning at 6:30 a.m. at Eugene Simpson Stadium Park in Alexandria, Virginia.

9:20 a.m.

Sen. Jeff Flake says the gunman in the shooting of Rep. Steve Scalise had “a rifle of some sort” and “a lot of ammo.”

Flake says Scalise was playing second base at a congressional baseball practice when he was shot by a man standing off the third-base side of the field. He says Scalise dragged himself into the outfield to get farther away from the shooting.

Several other people were wounded, including a congressional staff member and law enforcement personnel.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

CBS reporting that Rep. Scalise “is doing okay”.

Two of his body guards were also hit by bullets.

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local):

8:40 a.m.

President Donald Trump says he and the vice president are “deeply saddened” by news of a shooting “tragedy” at a congressional baseball game.

The president said in a statement Wednesday that “the Vice President and I are aware of the shooting incident in Virginia and are monitoring developments closely.”

Rep. Steve Scalise and a number of aides and Capitol Police officers were shot. Alexandria police say the suspect is in custody.

Trump says, “We are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Our thoughts and prayers are with the members of Congress, their staffs, Capitol Police, first responders, and all others affected.”

8:15 a.m.

House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.

Rep. Mo Brooks, R-Ala., said several other people also were hit, including two law enforcement officers.

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann is a member of the Republican team that was practicing for the annual Congressional Baseball Game scheduled for Saturday.

Adam Shaw

@adamleeshaw

US Park Police have arrived for medevac in #AlexandriaVA #DelRay after multiple gunshots fired near YMCA baseball field. https://t.co/s9yCmg61Xl

ALEXANDRIA, Virginia (WDEF) – A congressional baseball team was practicing at a field in Alexandria, Virginia this morning when a gunman opened fire.

There have been multiple victims shot, including a U.S. Congressman.

Shot out window at the scene of a shooting in Alexandria, VA on E. Munroe St. pic.twitter.com/gNnFrjsfuF — Will Drabold (@WillDrabold) June 14, 2017