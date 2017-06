HAMILTON COUNTY, Tennessee (WDEF) – Rescuers have returned to the Pocket Wilderness Cumberland Trail.

This time, they are bringing out a 15 year old who injured herself at the Blue Hole swimming area.

She was trying to cross the creek when she slipped and hurt her ankle.

The Mowbray Volunteer Fire Department, Sequoyah VFD, Soddy Daisy FD, and Dallas Bay VFD helped carry her out of the woods.