911 Call Released for a Woman On Trial for Murder of 5-Year-Old Boy

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Lucas Dillion would have been 7-years-old today, but back in 2015 he died from blunt force trauma to the head and today his step-mother Holly Rutledge is accused of being the cause of his death.

Holly Rutledge is being charged with first degree murder and aggravated child abuse for 5-year-old Lucas Dillion back in March of 2015.

Rutledge was dating Nathan Dillon, Lucas’s father at the time of the incident.

Now 2 years later the trial begins in front of a jury from out of town due to media coverage.

In the opening statements, the prosecution puts Lucas in the defendants care right before his death.

Judge Graham: : The rule is about to make sure that when witnesses testify that they testify as best as they possibly can from their own memory.”

Amongst those witnesses was Lucas’s grandmother and father who both put Lucas in the care of Rutledge before the day of his death.

Prosecutor: “What was the normal exchange? Did you drop Lucas off or was Lucas picked up or did it vary sometime?

Grandmother: “Usually Nathan would be there to pick him up, depending on when he had to work, or what time he got off work.”

The morning when Lucas succumbed to his injuries Lucas’s father had already gone to work and his grandmother had dropped him off just days before when Lucas was reportedly in perfect health.

Yet, the next day when Holly got up and fed Lucas, she reportedly says he was acting strange and after she fed him and took a shower she came back to Lucas passed out and made this 9-1-1 call.

Holly Rutledge: “Oh god… oh god… umm please hurry.”

The operator attempts to calm Rutledge as she tries to wake Lucas but unresponsive the operator makes sure that Lucas is still breathing and instruct Holly to count every time he breaths.

Holly Rutledge:” Ummm.. he is really pale and his lips are like a bluish color … I don’t understand what happened , we were stitting here. He was fine and we was eating uhhh pop tarts and he fell asleep while laying down and I have to go to work in an hour so I tried to wake him up and he wouldn’t wake up.”

The trial is expected to comintue on unitl Thursday.

