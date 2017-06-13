Woman shot, killed outside Waffle House in Georgia

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) – A woman has been shot and killed outside a Waffle House in Georgia.

DeKalb County police Sgt. Sabrena Dorsey tells local media that they responded to the restaurant in Decatur around 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

She says the victim, a woman whose identity has not been released, came to the Waffle House with another person and was then shot.

The shooter has not been identified.

Police are trying to determine if the person the victim arrived at the restaurant with was the shooter.

The woman died on the way to the hospital. The investigation is ongoing.

