Weather Update: Tuesday Morning, June 13, 2017

Tennessee Valley (WDEF) – Partly Sunny, Hot & Humid !

Some lingering clouds but mainly dry through the morning.  Tuesday begins very muggy, with lows close to 70.

For Tuesday afternoon: Sun and clouds mixed, along with a few isolated afternoon showers & thunderstorms. Highs will be around 90.  The rest of the week holds a very similar temperature profile.  Any spotty showers will diminish Tuesday night with lows near 70.

More of the same expected  for Wednesday with a few isolated PM showers and storms with highs near 90.

Scattered PM showers and a few storms will be more likely for Thursday with highs in the upper 80’s. More typical summer weather expected for Friday.

Afternoon highs will be in the upper 80’s to around 90 for the upcoming weekend and the beginning of next week with morning lows around 70°.  Scattered showers and storms will be more likely next Monday.

If you’re spending any time outdoors, including Riverbend, stay hydrated !

Sunrise & Sunset: 6:26am & 8:56pm.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

