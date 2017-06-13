Ryan Zimmerman Homers Twice As Nationals Beat Atlanta

WASHINGTON (AP) – Ryan Zimmerman hit his 18th and 19th home runs of the season in his return from back soreness, and the Washington Nationals scored five sixth-inning runs against R.A. Dickey to defeat the Atlanta Braves 10-5 on Tuesday night.

Zimmerman went 3 for 4 and drove in three runs to help Washington snap a four-game slide after sitting out the last three.

Daniel Murphy homered, doubled and had three hits and two RBIs as the NL-East leading Nationals scored eight runs against a second Braves starter in as many nights.

Unlike Monday, Washington’s bullpen held firm Tuesday with four relievers combining for 3 1/3 scoreless innings. Trevor Gott (1-0) worked out of the sixth for his first victory as a National.

Dickey (4-5) went five-plus innings while allowing his most runs since April 24, 2015.

Atlanta’s Rio Ruiz hit a two-run homer. Dansby Swanson and Brandon Phillips both had three hits for the Braves.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)