Police looking for man who ran from a serious wreck in East Chattanooga

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga Police say the suspect involved in a crash this morning in East Chattanooga is still on the loose.

It happened around 11:20 AM at 2610 Campbell Street.

Police officials say a car was going too fast, crossed the median and hit another car head-on.

Then the driver fled on foot.

A woman in the car he hit had to be extricated from the wreck and has a serious injury.

Police say the car driven by the man was stolen on Monday.

They say the man suffered a serious injury himself, possibly a broken arm.

They have called out K-9 units to track the suspect.

