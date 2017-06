June 12, 2017, 8:12 AM | Oliver Stone is known for his award-winning movies like “Platoon” and “Midnight Express.” The filmmaker has interviewed controversial figures like Hugo Chavez and Fidel Castro. For his latest documentary, “The Putin Interviews,” Stone was granted extensive access to the Russian president and no topic was off limits. Stone joined “CBS This Morning” to discuss what he learned about Putin over his extensive interviews.

