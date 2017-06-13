Murfreesboro, Cleveland pharmacy robberies possibly connected

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – Surveillance pictures show a man robbing the Rite Aid on Paul Huff Parkway in Cleveland on Friday.

It’s a pharmacy that sits just off I-75.

“The white male was described as a heavy set white male with a wig, a baseball cap, and white clothing,” Cleveland Police Sargent Evie West said.

Authorities said the robber gave the clerk a paper demanding pills.

He went in, gave the note, took the pills, and walked out.

“Somebody knows about this, somebody knows who that person is, or maybe somebody knows about the crime, and I hope that we catch him. It is a problem, it definitely is. You don’t know if he’s getting it for personal use or if he’s getting it to sell,” Sgt. West said.

Two hours away, Murfreesboro police are dealing with a similar situation.

On Thursday the Rite Aid on Church Street off I-24 was robbed.

What appeared to be the same man hands a paper demanding oxycodone and oxymorphone.

The man claimed to have a gun.

“It might be something that just happened on the interstate or he might be from here,” Sgt. West said.

Sgt. West said it’s important businesses have good cameras, their employees know how to react calmly, and can remember what the suspect looks like.

“Being calm reacting and trying really to remember very specific details, helps the investigators out to solve these crimes,” Sgt. West said.

She also added that it’s not unusual for criminals to target pharmacies right off the interstate.

Detectives believe the two robberies could be connected.

If you have any information on the case or recognize the person in the pictures contact Murfreesboro Police at 615-893-7867 or Cleveland Police Detective Daniel Leamon at 423-303-3120.

According to Murfreesboro Police Department’s social media page, call with “information and earn up to $1,000”.