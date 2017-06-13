Mocs Athletic Director David Blackburn Resigns

(university release) University of Tennessee at Chattanooga today announced that Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics David Blackburn has stepped down from his position effective immediately. Blackburn recently finished his fourth year with the Mocs, and is leaving to pursue other interests.

“We appreciate the time and attention that David has provided our athletic programs at UTC,” stated Chancellor Steve Angle. “The Mocs have reached unprecedented heights over the last four years under David’s leadership and we thank him for his efforts.”

Dr. Angle has appointed Scott Altizer as the Interim Athletics Director. Altizer currently serves as the Senior Associate Athletics Director for Internal Operations, a position he has held for the last three years.

Hired on April 20, 2013, Blackburn has overseen 13 regular season Southern Conference Championship teams and 10 SoCon Tournament titles. The Mocs captured the football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball crowns in 2015-16, the first time UTC has won all three in the same year in school history.

“The time has come for me to resign as Vice Chancellor and Director of Athletics,” stated David Blackburn. “I love UTC and the city of Chattanooga. I’m grateful for the time allowed to serve this great school and city.”

In the classroom, UTC student-athletes have posted a 3.0 or higher GPA for seven-straight semesters. The Mocs have also been at or near the top of the league each year in attendance in the revenue sports.

UTC will conduct a national search for a new Director of Athletics.