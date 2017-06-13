Low prices, few choices: Discounters remake grocery shopping

NEW YORK (AP) – Discounters Aldi and Lidl are looking to reshape the American grocery experience.

The no-frills European chains that offer low prices but far fewer options – and mostly their own brands – will be pressuring traditional grocers.

Aldi expects to have 2,500 U.S. stores by the end of 2022, while Lidl is opening its first U.S. stores this week.

The stores tend to have fewer aisles than usual U.S. supermarkets, and products are often stocked on the shelves in the boxes they arrived in.

The chains say shoppers appreciate the prices and having fewer options means the shopping gets done quicker.

Already, grocery giants like Walmart and Kroger have been reining in operational costs so they can keep their prices competitive.

