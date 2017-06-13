Latest on escaped inmates in Georgia who shot 2 guards

EATONTON, Ga. (AP) – The Latest on the killing of two prison guards and escape of two inmates during a bus transport in Georgia (all times local):

Remembering our two Baldwin State Prison officers tragically killed today – Christopher Monica hired 10-16-09 & Curtis Billue hired 7-16-07 — Georgia Corrections (@GA_Corrections) June 13, 2017

11:30 a.m.

Authorities may have no shortage of witnesses to the killing of two guards on a prison bus in Georgia.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s office says about 30 other inmates were on the transport bus when two inmates overpowered the guards, and one of the inmates then fatally shot them.

Authorities aren’t saying which of the escaped inmates did the killing.

Authorities are searching for 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose, who were seen fleeing in a car-jacked “grass green,” four-door Honda Civic.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said it happened at about 5:45 a.m. on state Highway 16 between Eatonton and Sparta, southeast of Atlanta.

10:50 a.m.

Authorities in Georgia have identified two prison guards they say were killed by inmates who escaped during a bus transport.

The Georgia Department of Corrections identified the guards as Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue, both officers at Baldwin State Prison.

Authorities are searching for two inmates, 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose. They are believed to have fled in a “grass green,” four-door Honda Civic.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says the escape and slayings happened around 7:23 a.m. Tuesday on Highway 16 in Putnam County as inmates were being transported between facilities

10:15 a.m.

The FBI has released a description of the vehicle in which two Georgia inmates are believed to have fled after authorities say they killed two guards during a bus transport.

The FBI says 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose were seen getting into a “grass green,” four-door 2004 Honda Civic with the Georgia license plate number RBJ-6601.

The Georgia Department of Corrections is urging people not to approach the men and to call 911 if they spot the pair.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says the getaway happened at about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. She says a witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda.

The names of the slain prison guards weren’t immediately released.

WSB TV reports that one of the escaped inmates was serving life without parole.

9:25 a.m.

Georgia corrections officials have released the names of two inmates being sought by law enforcement after two prison guards were killed during a bus transport.

The Georgia Department of Corrections in a tweet identified the inmates as 43-year-old Donnie Russell Rowe and 24-year-old Ricky Dubose.

The agency is urging people not to approach the men and to call 911 if they spot the pair.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says the incident occurred about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. She says a witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda.

The names of the prison guards weren’t immediately released.



9:00 a.m.

Authorities say inmates killed two prison guards during a bus transport in Georgia and are now being sought by law enforcement.

Putnam County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Teresa Slade says authorities are searching for two men after the incident, which occurred about 7:23 a.m. Tuesday, southeast of Atlanta. She says a witness saw the men escape in a dark green Honda.

The names of the prison guards and inmates haven’t been released.

