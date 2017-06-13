Jury selected for driver in crash that killed 6

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) – An out-of-town jury has been selected in the trial of a truck driver charged with killing six people on Interstate 75.

Reports say 13 women and three men will be bused to Chattanooga and sequestered for the June 19 trial of Benjamin Brewer. Brewer faces multiple charges, including six counts of vehicular homicide.

Defense attorneys and prosecutors traveled to Davidson County to select prospective jurors due to heightened media attention.

Last fall, federal investigators said the June 2015 crash likely happened because Brewer, who failed to slow down in a construction zone on I-75, was probably fatigued and had taken methamphetamine.

Brewer’s lawyer Mike Little has asked a judge to ban much of the evidence against Brewer because he says it was collected illegally.

