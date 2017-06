June 12, 2017, 8:31 AM | For nearly 20 years, journalist Souad Mekhennet has covered some of the world’s most dangerous conflicts. She has gained rare access to the inner circles of the Taliban, Al-Qaeda and ISIS. Her latest book, “I Was Told to Come Alone: My Journey Behind the Lines of Jihad,” recounts some of her most dangerous assignments. Mekhennet joins “CBS This Morning” to discuss her book.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.