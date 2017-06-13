GBI Crime Lab Identifies Central Georgia Counterfeit Pills

DECATUR, Ga. (WDEF) –The Georgia Bureau of Investigation’s Crime Lab has identified counterfeit pills related to the reported overdoses in the Central Georgia area.

Analysis has confirmed that the pills contain a mixture of two synthetic opioids ,cyclopropyl fentanyl and U-47700. Cyclopropyl fentanyl is a fentanyl analogue that is chemically similar to fentanyl. It is unknown how the human body will react to this drug since it is not intended for human or veterinary use.Cyclopropyl fentanyl had not previously been seen in Georgia.

U-47700 is a synthetic opioid 7.5 times stronger than morphine.

Both of these drugs are HIGHLY DANGEROUS and should not be handled.They can be inhaled or absorbed through the skin and are extremely toxic in even the smallestquantities.

Legislation was introduced this year to outlaw both cyclopropyl fentanyl andU-47700 in Georgia. The law banning the substances went into effect after passage by the Georgia General Assembly and the Governor’s signature on April 17, 2017.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, the Georgia Department of Public Health, Georgia Poison Center, hospitals, local, state, and federal partners are working jointly on this investigation.