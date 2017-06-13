Free smoking cessation courses begin soon in Chattanooga area

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF) – Smoking is the leading cause of preventable death, according to the American Lung Association. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates more than 16 million Americans live with a disease caused by smoking.

CHI Memorial Medical Group practices offer a free eight-session Freedom From Smoking ® program which helps participants learn how to beat tobacco addiction, lifestyle changes that make quitting easier, stress management, how to avoid weight gain and how to stay smoke-free for good.

Freedom From Smoking ® is an American Lung Association program that has helped more than one million Americans overcome an addiction to nicotine during the past 30 years.

CHI Memorial Medical Group is now offering this cessation course at several practices in the Chattanooga area.

New courses are beginning in June, July, August and September. Late afternoon and night classes are available in Chattanooga, Hixson, and Ooltewah, Tennessee and in Ringgold, Georgia.

The program is designed for a small group setting. Anyone who has a desire to stop smoking should call (423) 495-7778 to register for a class at a location convenient to you.

There is no charge for the program.