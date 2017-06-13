Falcons Dontari Poe Earns $125 Grand For Making Weight Before Minicamp

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) – Dontari Poe has passed his weigh-in before his first minicamp with the Atlanta Falcons, earning the defensive tackle a $125,000 bonus.

Poe, listed at 6-foot-3 and 346 pounds, needed to weigh no more than 340 on Tuesday to collect the bonus.

Poe says he is “where I need to be” and wouldn’t disclose his weight. Coach Dan Quinn confirmed Poe met the weight and said he was happy with where Poe is “weight-wise, workout-wise.”

Poe, a two-time Pro Bowl selection with the Kansas City Chiefs, signed a one-year, $8 million deal with weight-incentive clauses as Atlanta’s top free-agent addition.

The Falcons expect Poe to be a run-stopper in the middle of the defensive line while also adding an inside pass rush.

