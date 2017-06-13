Duchess of Cambridge visits London attack victims

Britain’s Catherine Duchess of Cambridge talks to medical staff during a visit to Kings College Hospital where she met staff and patients who were affected by the recent attack on London Bridge and Borough Market in London June 12, 2017.

Reuters

LONDON — The Duchess of Cambridge has visited victims of the London Bridge attack who are recovering in a hospital. 

Prince William’s wife praised the efforts of staff at the hospital in treating victims from the rampage in which three men killed eight people in a vehicle and stabbing attack.

Police killed the three attackers. Dramatic footage of the deadly confrontation was later released by police. 

King’s College Hospital shared several photos on Twitter Monday from the visit.

The former Kate Middleton met hospital staff members, many of whom treated victims of Khalid Masood, who mowed down pedestrians on Westminster Bridge before stabbing a police officer in March. 

She says: “To go through this sort of event twice, it is quite unprecedented.”   

London Bridge terror attack

22 Photos

London Bridge terror attack

British police said two incidents, one on London Bridge and one at nearby Borough Market, are being treated as terrorist incidents

Emergency consultant Malcolm Tunnicliff praised Kate and other royals for visiting. Prince Charles and Duchess of Cornwall visited patients earlier.

He says “it is a massive lift.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

0 Comments for this article
