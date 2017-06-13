Cleveland Pharmacy robbery suspect now wanted in Murfreesboro

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – It looks like the same pharmacy robbery suspect wanted in Cleveland is also wanted in Murfreesboro.
Cleveland police posted security video photos of a man suspected of holding up a Rite Aid on Paul Huff Parkway on Friday.
They describe him as a heavy set white male, wearing all black clothing with a baseball cap and wig.
The suspect also appears to be covering a possible tattoo on his right forearm.
Then on Tuesday morning, police in Murfreesboro posted similar photos of a suspect in a Rite Aid robbery there.
If you have any information on the robberies, contact Cleveland Detective Daniel Leamon at 423-303-3120.
Murfreesboro Rite Aid robbery suspect
Cleveland Rite Aid robbery suspect