Cleveland Pharmacy robbery suspect now wanted in Murfreesboro

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (WDEF) – It looks like the same pharmacy robbery suspect wanted in Cleveland is also wanted in Murfreesboro.

Cleveland police posted security video photos of a man suspected of holding up a Rite Aid on Paul Huff Parkway on Friday.

They describe him as a heavy set white male, wearing all black clothing with a baseball cap and wig.

The suspect also appears to be covering a possible tattoo on his right forearm.

Then on Tuesday morning, police in Murfreesboro posted similar photos of a suspect in a Rite Aid robbery there.

If you have any information on the robberies, contact Cleveland Detective Daniel Leamon at 423-303-3120.

Murfreesboro Rite Aid robbery suspect

Cleveland Rite Aid robbery suspect