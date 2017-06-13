Chattanooga woman faces doctor shopping and TennCare charges

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – A Chattanooga woman faces charges of TennCare fraud, accused of purchasing pills with state funds.

28 year old Ashley Patterson faces six counts.

Prosecutors say she visited multiple healthcare providers in a short period to get prescriptions for Hydrocodone, and then used TennCare to pay for them.

“Tennessee is fortunate to have the laws and the authority to pursue people who are doctor shopping for drugs, whether it’s for personal use or with the intent of distribution,” Inspector General Manny Tyndall said.

“We intend to pursue these cases with all of our resources.”

TennCare fraud is a Class D felony punishable by up to four years in prison.